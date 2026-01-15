Martin, Douglas “Doug”



Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 12, 2026 at Columbia Forest LTC, Waterloo at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Marion (Snyder) for 65 years. Dear father of Kevin (Karen), Stephen (1969), Chris (Michelle), and Jason (Christine). Proud Poppa of Matthew (Chynna), Alicia (Jacob); Emma, Will (Dani), Laura; Easton, Violet, and Maggie. Loving Great-Poppa of Pearl Rae. Brother of Stuart (Merlyn), and brother-in-law of Dorothy, and Marg Martin. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Melvin S. Martin and Eileen (Snider) Martin, brothers Harold and Richard, and sister Isabelle. Doug was a quiet, humble man who believed that grace was not just a prayer. It was the way you lived; with kindness, forgiveness, understanding, fairness, and love. Doug was a longtime, faithful member of Trinity United Church, Elmira and a past president of the Elmira Lions Club. Being a Lions member was one of his proudest accomplishments and he took great pride in being responsible for the Woolwich Memorial Trail for over 20 years. Doug worked at Davis & Henderson for 35 years, where he was known for his dedication and kindness. He loved fishing with his sons, grandsons, nephews and friends, cherishing the time spent outdoors and the memories made together. Doug grew up in Floradale and often shared beautiful stories of his childhood, especially of life around the Floradale Dam. Diagnosed with diabetes at 22, Doug lived with his disease for 66 years. He faced his illness with positivity and strength, never seeing himself as different from anyone else and was fortunate to maintain his sight and mobility until the end. Doug and Marion shared a love of travel, exploring the world together their entire marriage. They also enjoyed a deep friendship of over 60 years with the Schnicklefritz Kampers. A special thank you is extended to Leanne Chumley, our angel who shared her love and care with us. She was a wonderful neighbour and provided invaluable help to Marion in so many ways. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

