Good, Joyce Patricia

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Willard Good (2020). Cherished mother of Heather and Mike Aguiar, Roger and Sue Good, and her deeply loved late son Robin Good (1969). Proud grandmother of Michael and Justin Aguiar; Zachary, Hannah and Scott Good. Lovingly remembered by her sister Anne Vanderkooi (Atze) of Nanaimo, BC and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Tolbert and Thelma (Sanderson) MacMonagle and her siblings Robert Edward MacMonagle (2008), Ione Yeo (2013) and June O’Hara (2020). Our dear mother was a lover of nature and all animals, artwork, classical music, poetry and literature. A deeply intelligent woman who read voraciously throughout most of her life, her curiosity and insightful understanding of many topics inspired her family to always be curious and embrace lifelong learning. Mom faced many challenges throughout her life, accepting them all with grace, and modeled for us the strength, tenacity and resilience to embrace when faced with adversity. Thank you mom for your wisdom and support to your children and grandchildren throughout our lives. Your unique parenting style was never directive but always supportive, encouraging us all to choose our own best paths that embraced change, personal growth and always compassion for others. We are also very thankful that both of our parents provided a faith-based childhood and we have fond memories of family church camp at Golden Lake. We will miss you Mom and will lovingly remember you always. In accordance with Joyce’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral or visitation. The family will be holding an open house at the family farmhouse in St. Jacobs on Sunday, December 15, 2024 from 2-5 p.m. with light refreshments. All are welcome. Private family interment will be held at a later date in Calvary United Cemetery, St. Jacobs. As expressions of sympathy, donations to KW Humane Society would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

