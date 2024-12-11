Rau, Margaret Ann (nee Veitch)

Passed away peacefully at Wellington Terrace, Fergus on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late William Rau (1997). Cherished mother of Michael (Jane), Debbie (the late Neal), Jeff (Deb), Dan (Sylvie), Kim (Bob), and Chris (Terri). Survived by 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and sisters Jean and Connie. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by parents William and Florence Veitch and sons Stephen (2023), Chuck (1986), and Timothy (1980). Margaret was raised on a farm in Winterbourne, until she met and married William where they spent the next several decades raising nine children in the town of Elmira. Her continuous love of animals always stayed with her, even when she moved off the farm. She was an avid reader and a lover of nature who enjoyed her walks. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. In lieu of flowers, donations to the KW Humane Society would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

