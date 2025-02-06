Hanley, James ‘Jim’



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at The Village of Winston Park, Kitchener at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Norma (2022). Devoted father to Ron (Stephanie), Mike (Tina) and his late son Rick (2011). Cherished Bumpa to Michelle (Jonas), Adrienne (Zac), Kyle (Cassie), Matthew (Robin), Jeremy (Brianna), Staci and Taylor, and great-Bumpa to Hazel, Theodore, Eleanor, Montgomery, Jared and Jayce. Will be missed by his brothers Bernard (Rose), Billy (Anne), Pat (Marianna), and sisters-in-law Marie Hanley-Willms, and Marie Hanley. Predeceased by his parents Wilfred and Nellie Hanley, siblings Jack (Helen), Dennis, Helen (Wesley) Kershaw, and Allen. Jim loved spending time with his family and friends, and was always up for a good card game. At Jim’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. A reception will follow the service, and interment will take place in the spring. A special thank you to the staff and support workers at Winston Park LTC for the kind and compassionate care given to Jim. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Community Care Concepts would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;