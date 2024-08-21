Heibein, June

June Luella Heibein passed away peacefully, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, surrounded by the love and care of her family, as she transitioned from their embrace, to the welcoming arms of her heavenly family, at the Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital at the age of 95 years. June was a devoted and loving mother to Linda (Mike de Belleval d. 2023) of Hickson, Dennis (Lisa) of New Hampshire, Darrell (Judy) of Goldstone, John (Carol) of Waterloo and the late Jeffrey d. 2021 (Bonnie) of Kitchener. June had a fun and caring interest in her 12 grandchildren: Gregory, Bradley and Jeremy; Michael; Jesse, Stacy and Dean; Kyle, Eric and Andrew; Adam and Jenna. Her 19 great-grandchildren held a special place in her heart. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Joyce Uberig and Marlene Heibein and many nieces and nephews. Welcoming June into her heavenly home are: her husbands, Roy Heibein (1979) and Donald Christian (2023); her parents, Robert (1965) and Ada (1992) Uberig; sister Thelma Snyder (2014); twin brother Fred Uberig (2011); brothers-in-law Harry (1975) (Anna 2002) Heibein and Wilfred Heibein (1987).

June was born and raised in the quaint village of West Montrose where the Devitt, Uberig and Heibein families have deep roots. June, alongside her husband Roy, built their family home in 1957. She remained fiercely independent to the end, caring for the home, yard and garden that she cherished. June was known for her strong work ethic. She could never just sit and watch. She always helped provide for and inspire her family. She held various jobs throughout her life, including homemaker, egg grader at Metzgers and retail salesperson, most notably at Elmira Stove Works and Fergus Fireplace. June had a remarkable ability to connect with people. She made everyone feel special and valued. She loved gatherings with ‘the girls’, meeting up with her ‘coffee gang’ to share stories, attending events at the legion with friends, venturing on travel/bus tours and quilting with the neighbours. Her 95 years of love, wit, and wisdom enriched the lives of everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed, but fondly remembered. June lived a life of love, grace, and resilience—an enduring beacon of inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to share in her journey. Family and friends of June are invited to a Celebration of Life, to honour her life and openly share stories on Sunday, October 20, 2024 from 1-4 p.m. at Elmira Legion Branch 469, 11 First St. E., Elmira. The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the incredible staff at Grand River and Freeport Hospitals. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society are greatly appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

