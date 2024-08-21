Weber, Mary

Passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, August 19, 2024 at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Henry Weber (2017). Dear mother of Erla and Noah Shantz of Mount Forest, Anna and Aaron Shantz of Mount Forest, Esther and Leonard Martin of West Montrose, Eva and Orvie Shantz of Mount Forest, Mary and David Martin of West Montrose, Miriam and Amsey Steckle of Waterloo. Mother-in-law of Cleason and Rebecca Wideman of St. Jacobs, James and Emma Frey of Waterloo. Survived by 61 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren and 14 step great-grandchildren. Sister of Nancy (Aaron 2010) Martin, Louida (Cleason 2020) Sauder and sister-in-law of Elvina (Eli G. 2020) Martin. Predeceased by daughters Florence Wideman and Laurene Frey, parents Josiah and Lovina Martin, a grandchild, a step great-grandchild, siblings Lucinda (John) Gingrich, Sidney (Mary Ann) Martin, John (Salome) Martin, Enos in infancy, and sister-in-law Louisa Martin. Visitation took place on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 from 5-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 from 1-4 p.m. at the home of Amsey Steckle, 221 Glasgow St. S., Waterloo. A family service will be held at the home at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2024 then to Winterbourne Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;