Jacks building confidence ahead of playoffs as regular season winds down

Boden White powers in Wellesley’s second goal in a 5-1 win over the New Hamburg Firebirds at The Orchard on Saturday. [Julian Gavaghan]

Two strong weekend performances by the Wellesley Applejacks were a “confidence healer” for the players after a bruising few weeks, said head coach Derek Lebold.

An unlucky 4-3 overtime loss – the team’s first extra-minutes defeat in nine games – to the Norwich Merchants was followed by a commanding 5-1 thrashing of the New Hamburg Firebirds, giving the Jacks momentum as the regular season nears its close.

Despite picking up three points, Wellesley remained third in the PJHL South Doherty Division.

