Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Jacks building confidence ahead of playoffs as regular season winds down

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Feb 12, 26

Posted on Feb 12, 26

3 min read

Jacks building confidence ahead of playoffs as regular season winds down
Boden White powers in Wellesley’s second goal in a 5-1 win over the New Hamburg Firebirds at The Orchard on Saturday. [Julian Gavaghan]

Two strong weekend performances by the Wellesley Applejacks were a “confidence healer” for the players after a bruising few weeks, said head coach Derek Lebold.

An unlucky 4-3 overtime loss – the team’s first extra-minutes defeat in nine games – to the Norwich Merchants was followed by a commanding 5-1 thrashing of the New Hamburg Firebirds, giving the Jacks momentum as the regular season nears its close.

Despite picking up three points, Wellesley remained third in the PJHL South Doherty Division.

; ; ;

Share on

Post In:

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo
Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA