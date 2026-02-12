Hot Off the Press
Temporarily out in the cold for those who aren’t

WCS to hold a Coldest Night of the Year event Feb. 28 in Elmira

By Andrea Eymann

Feb 12, 26

Posted on Feb 12, 26

Melissa Petty, Beth Jameson, Lisa Molenaar and Lisa Martin in the food bank at Woolwich Community Services. They’re set to put on Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser on Feb. 28, starting at Woodside Bible Fellowship in Elmira. [Andrea Eymann]

The wintry weather in abundance just now sets the stage for an event to raise funds for those facing homelessness and hunger. 

Woolwich Community Services hosts its eighth annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk, one of hundreds of locations across the provinces, on February 28.

Walkers of all ages will leave from Woodside Bible Fellowship at 5 p.m., choosing either a two-kilometre or a 5k route that both finish back at the church, where they will join in for a light dinner and social time after. 

Andrea Eymann
