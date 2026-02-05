Jazzing it up with concerts this weekend

Larry Larson and Dave Thompson take to the stage at the Registry Theatre for the Winter Jazz Weekend

Larry Larson’s Jazz Guys open up the Winter Jazz Weekend at the Registry Theatre this Friday, with Dave Thompson on stage on Saturday for two shows. [Submitted]

Larry Larson’s Jazz Guys opens up the Winter Jazz Weekend concerts Friday at the Registry Theatre in Kitchener.

That show will be followed by Dave Thompson’s trio beating out some tunes on Saturday in an immersive experience at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“I always say, even when I play there, it’s like playing in someone’s big living room,” said Larson, noting he’s been performing at the intimate venue for more than 20 years.

He said it was “insane” to realize it’s been two decades, as the years have flown by.

