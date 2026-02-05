Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Woolwich residents hit with water rates amongst the highest

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Feb 05, 26

Posted on Feb 05, 26

3 min read

Woolwich residents hit with water rates amongst the highest

Woolwich has some of the highest water rates in Southern Ontario, an Observer investigation has found, as the township considers increasing bills by more than six per cent.

At 2025 prices, a typical monthly bill of $158.97 ranks second steepest among 45 municipalities examined across the Greater Golden Horseshoe and is by far the costliest in Waterloo Region.

Neighbouring Mapleton tops the list, with 17 cubic metres of water, wastewater and other fees costing its households $172.18 last year.

; ; ;

Share on

Post In:

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo
Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA