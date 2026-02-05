Woolwich residents hit with water rates amongst the highest

Woolwich has some of the highest water rates in Southern Ontario, an Observer investigation has found, as the township considers increasing bills by more than six per cent.

At 2025 prices, a typical monthly bill of $158.97 ranks second steepest among 45 municipalities examined across the Greater Golden Horseshoe and is by far the costliest in Waterloo Region.

Neighbouring Mapleton tops the list, with 17 cubic metres of water, wastewater and other fees costing its households $172.18 last year.

