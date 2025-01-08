Maher, EJB “Skip”

Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2025 at the age of 78 years. Skip leaves behind his “girls” Grace, and Stace Rose. Skip will be missed by his brother Wayne Maher (Connie 2021), sisters-in-law Christine Shantz (Wilfred 2014), and Marion (Charlie) Roes, brother-in-law Bob (Darlene) Brown, and by their families: John Maher; Camille Grundy, Josie Grundy (Brett Carr); Julie Shantz (Dennis Eagle); Adam (Alannah) Brown, Holly (Greg) Hagedorn, and Nick Brown. Skip will be sorely missed by his “bodyguard” and best friend Ryan Subject. Remembered by the Maher, Wilken, Dreisinger cousins, and many friends. Predeceased by his son Bryan Maher (2017) and his parents Ed and Kay (MacKay) Maher. Skip’s love of philanthropy was a predominant part of his life and was very apparent over the last 50 + years being involved in numerous organizations, selflessly giving his time to Elmira Scouting, Jaycees, Grand River Agricultural Society, the Elmira Fair Board Committee, and Friends of Killarney Provincial Park. Skip’s dedication to scouting, bringing young people opportunities to fulfill their dreams, his contagious laughter, and his passion for life will never be forgotten. The stories he compiled and shared throughout his life will live within us all forever. His heart will always remain in Killarney where his son, Bryan, was taken in a car accident doing what they loved to do, making the Provincial Park a beautiful place for the world to enjoy. Visitation was held from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at St. James Lutheran Church, 60 Arthur St. S., Elmira. The service will be livestreamed and will be available on Skip’s tribute page of the funeral home website. A reception will follow at the Elmira Legion Branch 469, 11 First St. E., Elmira. Private family interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. In Skip’s honour, expressions of sympathy can be made by donating to Friends of Killarney Park “Special Projects” or Kiwanis Transit, and may be made through the funeral home.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;