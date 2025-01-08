Martin, Michele

It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Michele Lee Martin, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at the age of 53 years. Devoted and loving mother of Christopher (Katie) Martin of Elmira. Proud and loving grandmother of William, Emma, and Theo. She will be deeply missed by her brothers Rod (Sandy) Martin, and Darren (April) Martin; nieces and nephews Nick, Laura and Nathan. Special niece of Sharon-Lee Landriault. Predeceased by her parents Oscar and Muriel Martin of Elmira. Michele was a valued staff member and friend at Riverside Public School in Elmira, for over 23 years, as the Librarian Clerk. She was an avid reader and had an extensive book collection of her own. She will be deeply missed by her Riverside family and all those who knew her. Above all, Michele’s world was complete when spending time with her grandchildren. She was a proud grandmother and loved sharing her hand-picked collection of storybooks with her precious grandchildren. Her memory will live on through them, and those who had the privilege of knowing her. Cremation has taken place. Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2025 from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. At Michele’s request, there will be no memorial service. Private interment will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to KW Humane Society would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;