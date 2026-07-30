Maryhill reflects on two centuries of history

Community went through many changes, including its name, since the first European settlers arrived in 1826

Since the community was founded as Rottenburg two centuries ago, the Maryhill landscape has transformed. It is seen here in historical photos from the 1930s and 1940s. [Submitted]

Did you know that Maryhill was originally called Rottenburg?

Founded by European settlers way back in 1826, four decades before Canada’s Confederation, the original tracts of land were purchased just south of the present-day community by immigrants from the Grand Duchy of Baden, a southwestern German state that existed from 1806 to 1918. They were from the Fehrenbach and Scharbach families.

“The way these histories are written, it always says the first settlers came from Alsace. But, in fact, the very first settlers came from Baden,” Maryhill Historical Society vice-president Frank Rider told The Observer.

They were followed by five Alsatian families in 1828.