Milder temperatures bring increased risk of flooding, GRCA warns

The Grand River in West Montrose remains mostly frozen, with some melting underway, as above-freezing temperatures began on Feb. 14. [Andrea Eymann]

As warmer conditions arrived this week, the Grand River Conservation Authority is urging caution around rivers, as ice cover will be weakened and there is potential for flooding due to the melting of the above-average snowpack.

With the above-freezing temperatures beginning on February 14 and continuing through this week, the agency expects river flows will increase.

The statement covers the whole of the watershed, which stretches from Dundalk in the north to Lake Erie, and includes all of Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County.

