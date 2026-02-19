Frozen juices set to melt away

While sales of concentrated beverages have declined, local markets bucked trend that led to Minute Maid decision

Don and Bennett Schnurr, fourth- and fifth-generation members of the family that runs Linwood’s iconic store, are saddened by the impending disappearance of frozen juice. [Julian Gavaghan]

The satisfying “shlorp plop” of opening and dumping a can of frozen, concentrated juice is soon set to be a sound of the past, as Minute Maid plans to discontinue its product lines in April.

And retailers in this area are not taking lightly the loss of what many rural families consider an affordable staple – even if sales have plummeted in much of Canada.

“Probably in the city, it won’t really be missed, but out here in the country it is still very popular, so it’s definitely frustrating that this is happening,” said Don Schnurr, the fourth-generation owner of Schnurr’s Grocery Store in Linwood.

