Martin, Ronald S

Passed away peacefully at Hospice Waterloo Region on Monday, February 16, 2026, after days of vigil by family and friends, at the age of 83 years. Born to Paul and Susanna Martin, Ron valued family, community, hard work, and conviction. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Yvonne in 2010, a loss that profoundly shaped him into the complex and rich man he became. Cherished father of Luke (Sheri), Dean (the late Chris), and Terry (Melanie), and grandfather of Olivia, Maya, Frida, and David; Rowan, Myka and baby Miles, Sonya, and Ciara; Eve and Liam, Jesse, and Asia. Survived by his siblings Elmer, Milne, and Elayne, and his many nieces and nephews. Ron spent most of his life in Elmira, later retiring with Yvonne to their farm outside Salem. He kept mowing that grass, far more than he needed to and far longer than anyone would have expected. You are welcome to join in the mowing of that grass in the months ahead. He built a long career in sales and management at Floradale Feed Mill, where his steady presence, leadership, and strong opinions were recognized by all. He enjoyed farming and his side businesses, including raising chickens, ducks, and cattle. He was a man of curiosity - about people, the world, how things worked, and why they mattered. He was stubborn, but gentle, opinionated, yet forgiving. He held on to tradition but remained open-minded. His Christian faith was not ornamental, it was foundational. It steadied him, challenged him, transformed him, and ultimately carried him these final hours. In recent months, he was sustained in no small part by the visits, conversations, and love of those who came to see him. He was energized by people to his final day. He prayed for a peaceful landing, and we are confident that’s exactly what he got. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 from 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place at Lincoln Road Chapel, 145 Lincoln Road, Waterloo on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10 a.m., with a reception and time of fellowship to follow. Private family interment will take place in Elmira Union Cemetery.As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Waterloo Region would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

