Hot Off the Press
Stephanie Koebel
Jeff Bieman
Brohman, Bernard
James “Jim” Hall Wells
Coldest Night of the Year 2026
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
No tears for Iran’s leaders, but no one should support Trump
Editorial
Last updated on Mar 05, 26
Posted on Mar 05, 26
2 min read
; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/no-tears-for-irans-leaders-but-no-one-should-support-trump/
Post In:
Editorial
Comment & Opinion
Previous Article
This giant, oven-baked pancake is crispy, fluffy and impossible easy
Next Article
First-tap ceremony makes maple syrup season official
Political Cartoons
The View From Here: March 5, 2026
Scott Arnold
Mar 05, 26
Lefcourtland: March 5, 2026
Jack Lefcourt
Mar 05, 26
READ MORE
Letters
An ode to Elmira
The Editor
Feb 26, 26
Water bills another example of poor management
The Editor
Feb 12, 26
Township in the wrong over Breslau services
The Editor
Dec 18, 25
READ MORE
Editorials
No tears for Iran’s leaders, but no one should support Trump
The Editor
Mar 05, 26
Trump’s antics provide cover for potential Carney overreach
The Editor
Feb 26, 26
Changing world order prompts defence strategy
The Editor
Feb 19, 26
READ MORE
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA