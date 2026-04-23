Speaker program aims to inspire high school students with career dreams

They don’t know what they don’t know.

For high school students in Waterloo Region, envisioning their career futures can be daunting. Not only are there questions about how their skills can be best utilized, there’s the destabilizing influence of artificial intelligence and the complexities of the ever-shifting economy. It can be a lot to contemplate.

That’s where the Business & Education Partnership of Waterloo Region comes in, with a speaker series called ‘Career Conversations’ that promises to inspire and challenge the kids. According to program lead Sarah Keeler, the impact can be profound.