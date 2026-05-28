Robin returns to the Elmira hood next weekend

Festival will once again transform Gibson Park in Nottingham, with Vikings thrown into the sword-fighting mix

The Robin in the Hood Festival takes place at Gibson Park on June 5-6. Some of the fighters involved include, in the front row, Liz Guest, Hannah Dunn, Rayvenne Stordock and Sinead Costello. Back row: Brevin Leis, Duncan McFadden, Nora Beatty, Kiara Pacheco and Owen Vanee. [Andrea Eymann]

Gibson Park in Elmira becomes Sherwood Forest, as Robin of Loxley and his assorted Merry Men ride back into town next week.

And this year, the Vikings are joining them after a six-year break.

“They’re returning to try to find King Richard, who we actually had return last year, but he’s already left…he’s out travelling,” said Brevin Leis, one of the fight coordinators, of the focus this time around.

“So they find the prince is in charge, and the Vikings kind of realize that Prince John’s a little bit of a pushover, so the Knights of Nottingham have to find a way to save Nottingham from this raiding force, and maybe Robin Hood teams up with his rival, Sir Guy and the Sheriff, and we’ll see how that plays out on festival day,” he said.