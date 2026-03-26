St. Jacobs businesses grapple with region’s new waste-collection

Waterloo Region’s new garbage carts are left sitting outside in downtown St. Jacobs, as business owners don’t have room indoors to store them. [Andrea Eymann]

Some St. Jacobs business owners say the Region of Waterloo’s new waste collection carts are a blot on the scenery. That’s a concern in a village of 2,000 known for its scenic rural charm that draws around a million visitors each year.

“They’re an eyesore to the general public coming through here,” said Terry Gibson, who owns The Tasting House on King Street.

He noted that he isn’t impressed with the collection service that got underway on March 3, when the region’s contractor switched to a wheelie-bin system that allows for collection by trucks using robotic arms.