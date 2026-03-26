VandenHoogen, Patsy

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Ann (Patsy), who left us on January 24, 2026, peacefully at her home in Thamesford, Ontario.

Loving wife and best friend of Lloyd Kemp. Beloved sister of Ann (Tino), Donnie, Darlene and Marilyn. Special Aunt of Alicia (Andrew), Emily, Aarin, Mary (Cory) and Jamie (Samantha). Great Aunt of Aaliyah and Taylor-Ann. Patsy will also be missed by the Kemp family, family in Holland and Belgium, many good friends, and her furry friends Benji and Mason.

Pre-deceased by her parents Maurice in 1999 and Alice (Feeney) in 2007.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Always remembered, always loved

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