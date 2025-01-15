Starling, Joan (nee Wilson)

Joan passed away peacefully at Wellington Terrace Residential Care, Fergus on Friday, January 10, 2025 at the age of 94, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late George Edward “Ted” Starling (2017) and loving mother to Bev Dietrich (Paul), Sue Starling (Greg), and Jill Torigian (Matt). Joan will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Sheila (Joel), Tina (Rob), Kaitlin (Kevin), Nicole (Jake), Nick, and Tali (Ariel) along with great-grandchildren Marcy, Marina, Ellie and Maeve. Joan is survived by her sister-in-law Nina Starling and will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Dana and Marjorie Wilson, sister Marion Hossack (Bruce), twin brother Gene (Marilyn) Wilson, as well as brothers-in law Wray Starling and Paul Starling. Born an underweight twin at 3 lbs, 12 oz, Joan was a remarkable testament to strength, conviction, and determination. A naturally gifted musician, who played piano by ear well into her 90’s, music was Joan’s lasting gift to her family and friends. Joan was a graduate of Delhi District Secondary School in Norfolk County and attended Teacher’s College at Hamilton Normal School. In 1951 she began her teaching career in a two-room schoolhouse at S.S. #17, just outside of Boston, Ontario. The following year Joan taught kindergarten at Victoria Public School in Woodstock until 1955, at which point the newlyweds moved to Niagara Falls, where Joan taught kindergarten at Cedarbrae Public School. After a short break to raise her family, Joan returned to teaching. After moving to Elmira, “Mrs. Starling” quickly became the fondly revered teacher by her grade one students at John Mahood Public School. Joan had an unfaltering faith and was an active member of Trinity United Church in Elmira, and a lifelong member of the United Church Women (UCW). Joan loved all kinds of music and was especially happy when singing in the church choir, attending a music concert, and playing the piano. She also loved to read, line dance and until her later years, challenged herself daily with a crossword puzzle. With a history dating back to the Mayflower, Joan was very proud of her United Empire Loyalist heritage. At Joan’s request cremation has taken place and a family graveside service will be held in the spring at Bayside Cemetery in Port Rowan. A very special thank you to the staff at Wellington Terrace’s Maple Ridge neighbourhood. Words cannot properly express how indebted we are for the support, kindness, and the compassionate care you provided for our mom. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity United Church, Elmira, the Music Therapy program at Wellington Terrace, or Neal Memorial United Church, Port Rowan would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

