Bowman, Solomon

Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at the age of 87 years. Husband of the late Esther (Kraemer) Bowman (2024). Survived by his daughter Erma and Maynard Martin of St. Jacobs, grandchildren Eugene and Irene Martin, Howard and Lucille Martin all of St. Jacobs, Reta and Maynard Wideman, Alma and Leonard Weber all of Elmira, Ruth and James Martin of Mount Forest. Will be missed by 15 great-grandchildren. Brother of Elvina Gingrich of West Montrose. Brother-in-law of Mahlon Kraemer, Henry and Seleda Kraemer, and Minerva Kraemer. Predeceased by his parents Jesse and Mary (Reist) Bowman, sister and brother-in-law Melinda and Leander Martin, brothers-in-law Ervin Gingrich and Irvin Kraemer, and sister-in-law Salome Kraemer. Family received relatives and friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 from 1-4 and 5-7 p.m. at the family home, 1847 Three Bridges Rd., RR 1, St. Jacobs. A family service was held at the home on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. then to Conestoga Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

