It’s been 15 years since Yvonne Martin died in the Haiti earthquake. Our whole family still misses her every day — and we know her friends do as well. It was a tragic loss for all of us. Thank you to everyone who came alongside and helped fill that loneliness. She knew that this community would always be here for us, with prayers, coffee and long conversations.

Fifteen years have passed and so much has changed – grandchildren off to college, working, married, Dad managing farm and field and health, and her children nearly senior citizens! She has been with us through all these transitions, in the way we look at our world and our neighbors, and for the Christian hope that binds us together, until we are reunited again.

She was a light and we continue to hold that light close.

; ; ;