Stoner, Colleen

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 85 years. Beloved mother of Brian and Lynn Stoner of Elmira. Cherished grandmother of Emily (Zajac), and Eric (Angela) Stoner, and great-grandmother of Harlow; Shaymus and Everett. Dear sister of Kay Haines, and Jody Psutka. Colleen will be missed by her extended family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Tom Stoner, and parents Leo and Mona Harris. At Colleen’s request, cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. As expression of sympathy donations to Make-A-Wish Canada would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

