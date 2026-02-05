The numbers show just how tough this winter has been

A super-sized snowman on Park Ave. W. in Elmira has been seen curing the winter blues of bypassers amid Arctic temperatures. [Julian Gavaghan]

January 2026 will go down as one of the most punishing winter months ever recorded in Waterloo Region, and the numbers now confirm it.

According to data from the Soulis Memorial Weather Station at the University of Waterloo, this winter has officially become the snowiest on record locally. By the end of January, total seasonal snowfall had reached 206.5 centimetres, more than double the long-term average of 95.3 cm for this point in the winter.

That total narrowly surpasses the previous record set during the winter of 2008–09 by about five centimetres, making the 2025–26 season the snowiest at the end of January since local weather records began.

