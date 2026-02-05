Wellwood, John “Woody”



Passed away unexpectedly in Linwood on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of Judy for 51 years. Father of Nancy (Casey) Halstead, Kevin Wellwood, and Poppa of Madelyn, Jaxon, and Cooper. Brother-in-law of Henry Oxford. Predeceased by his parents George and Dorothy Wellwood, sisters Leone, Marilyn, Susie, and brother George. John, known to most as Woody, moved from Toronto in his late teens and settled in the Glen Allan area with the Metzger family. He there established lifelong friends known as “the gang”. In 1976, he moved to Linwood and settled into the community, where he was a charter member of the Linwood Lions Club. John had a lifelong career of truck driving, which ended with a long-term employment at Jones Feed Mills until his retirement in 2016. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching his grandkids play softball, and auction sale hunting with his neighbour and friend, Don. Many good times were had with his hunting group which included Kevin and Casey. After suffering a stroke in 2022, his life changed and he was no longer able to continue the activities he loved. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the Linwood Fire Department and First Responders for their care and compassion.

