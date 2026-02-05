Sue Martell, Beth Mason and Amanda Wood-Atkinson work at the Woolwich Counselling Centre, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. [Andrea Eymann]

Celebrating its golden anniversary this year, the Woolwich Counselling Centre has come a long way since it first opened its doors at Elmira’s St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in 1976.

There were three rooms available for them in the church, said Sue Martell, who has been with WCC for 26 years, noting there were six part-time employees when she started.

But when it first opened, there was just one part-time worker with two interns. Today, they have 12 counsellors, two outreach workers, and three part-time office administrators.

