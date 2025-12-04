Hot Off the Press
The Observer
’Tis the season for Plaid Tidings ready for the holiday season

The holiday-themed sequel to Forever Plaid is now on stage at the Hildebrand Schoolhouse Theatre in St. Jacobs

By Andrea Eymann

Drayton Entertainment’s Plaid Tidings features Alex Panneton (Frankie), Tyler Check (Smudge), Connor Meek (Sparky) and Mark Allan (Jinx). [Drayton Entertainment]

The four high-school chums of Forever Plaid make a yuletide return in the holiday version of the popular musical. Plaid Tidings is now on stage in a Drayton Entertainment production at the Hildebrand Schoolhouse Theatre in St. Jacobs. 

The original tells the story of the Plaids, a close-harmony group of the kind popular in the 1950s, whose members – Jinx, Smudge, Sparky and Frankie – are killed in a collision on the way to record an album. The quartet returns from the afterlife for one final chance at musical glory.

In the sequel, they are brought back once again, this time to perform the Christmas special they never got to do.

Elmira

Andrea Eymann is a staff Reporter / Photographer for The Observer.

