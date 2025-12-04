Jacks win sole game of the weekend, but drop to second in division

The Wellesley Applejacks extended their winning streak to five games after defeating the Hespeler Shamrocks 3-0 with the team’s first shutout win of the season.

The side, however, lost its grip on top spot in the PJHL South Doherty Division after the in-form Woodstock Navy Vets claimed a two-point lead, having played one more game.

Wellesley netminder Xavier Bussière’s flawless 32-save performance on the road on Sunday, however, kept the dream alive in what has become a very tight title hunt.

This post is for paying subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;