Jacks win sole game of the weekend, but drop to second in division

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Dec 04, 25

Posted on Dec 04, 25

The Wellesley Applejacks extended their winning streak to five games after defeating the Hespeler Shamrocks 3-0 with the team’s first shutout win of the season.

The side, however, lost its grip on top spot in the PJHL South Doherty Division after the in-form Woodstock Navy Vets claimed a two-point lead, having played one more game.

Wellesley netminder Xavier Bussière’s flawless 32-save performance on the road on Sunday, however, kept the dream alive in what has become a very tight title hunt.

