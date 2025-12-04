Lancers bounce back to win Independent Bowl at OFSAA football finals

EDSS’ Brett Bowman scores the second touchdown during the OFSAA Independent Bowl against Sudbury’s Confederation Secondary School game on Nov. 24 in Guelph. The Lancers won 28-21. Andrea Eymann

The EDSS senior football squad won the OFSAA Independent Bowl on November 24, defeating Sudbury’s Confederation Secondary School, 28-21.

Although the squad lost the CWOSSA finals, the fact that the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association was hosting this year’s provincial competition meant two teams from the region qualified, clearing the way for the Lancers to fight another day.

“It was a pretty exciting game, for sure,” said head coach Steve Karn, adding EDSS hadn’t won an Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations championship in any team sport since 1960.

This post is for paying subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;