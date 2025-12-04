Weber, Lydia



The family is saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Lydia Weber at Highland Place, Kitchener, on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at the age of 101 years. Beloved wife of the late Wilhelm Weber (2016). Missed by many nieces, nephews and their families in Canada, United States and Germany. Predeceased by her parents Benjamin and Christine Gaessler, siblings Klara Gaessler, Anna (Jakob) Nittel, Regina (Hugo) Schoon, and Leopold (Maria) Gaessler. Lydia’s nieces and nephews have many fond memories of visiting their Tante Lydia, where they got to enjoy her scrumptious cooking and delicious baking. She was a longtime faithful member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Conestogo. Visitation will take place from 1-1:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 131 Flax Mill Dr., Conestogo with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment in St. Matthew’s Cemetery. A reception will follow in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A special thank you to Marte, Cecelia, Norma, and Shihong from Highland Place for their care, compassion, and friendship to Lydia.

