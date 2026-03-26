Upcoming workshop to offer more insight into the region’s water issues

After the Region of Waterloo officially announced a pause on development approvals in the Waterloo Region last December, the area’s water shortage has been at the forefront of many conversations.

To provide clarity on the water crisis, the Nith Valley Ecoboosters is hosting a water education seminar focusing on topics such as where our water comes from, the water capacity issue in the Region of Waterloo, and water conservation tips. The seminar, Our Water: Challenges and Solutions, will be held at Zion United Church in New Hamburg on April 21. For those who cannot attend the in-person meeting, there is an option to sign up for the event online as a webinar.