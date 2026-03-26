Farm groups call on Ottawa to maintain research centres

Ottawa plans to close seven agricultural research centres as it cuts spending. [Submitted]

Ottawa’s plans to close agricultural research centres have met with resistance from the agri-food sector, including 21 farming organizations that earlier this month sent a letter of protest to Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald.

Farm groups opposed the cuts announced in January by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) that would see the closure of seven research facilities across Canada, including the Guelph Research and Development Centre.

Other planned cuts include ending the Organic and Regenerative Research Program and laying off 12 per cent of AAFC personnel within less than 12 months, as part of the federal government’s efforts to reduce the size of the public service.