The Woolwich Wildcats U15 LL1 team gave up just one goal on route to taking the gold at the Henderson Pharmacy Tournament last month in Thorold. From left: coach Joe Gelata, Connor Leis, coach Terry Horst, Lincoln Horst, Lachlan Hunter, Noah Gibson, Dawson Shardlow, Nicholas Shardlow, goaltender Keaton Gelata, Rowan Grudnik, Aiden Basler, Brylee Patterson, coach Kevin Basler. Absent: coach Steve Gibson and player Kingston Hayward. [Submitted]