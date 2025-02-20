Wilmot land-grab scheme an issue in Kitchener-Conestoga election

Hot Off the Press
While the name’s still a mystery, judges pick EMSF maple syrup producer of the year
Kitchener-Conestoga candidates have different takes on lack of family doctors
Breslau company gets fed funding for drone development
Council approves framework for large-scale growth in Breslau
Former St. Boniface school’s been on the market a year, leaving Maryhill residents concerned
Press Pass
Subscribe
Sections [has_child]
News [-] [subitem]
This Week In Print [--] [subitem]
Local Politics [--] [subitem]
Police [--] [subitem]
Maryhill News [--][subitem]
Opinion[-] [subitem]
Editorial [--] [subitem]
Letters [--] [subitem]
Lefcourtland [--] [subitem]
View from Here [--] [subitem]
Sports [subitem]
Business [subitem]
Arts [subitem]
Classified Ads [subitem]
Living Here [-] [subitem]
Obituaries [--] [subitem]
In-Memoriam [--] [subitem]
Columns [-] [subitem]
Steve Kannon [--] [subitem]
Gwynne Dyer [--] [subitem]
Owen Roberts [--] [subitem]
Steve Galea [--] [subitem]
Food [-] [subitem]
On the Menu [--] [subitem]
America’s Test Kitchen [--] [subitem]
Wellness [-] [subitem]
Mayo Clinic [--] [subitem]
Your Mental Wellbeing [--] [subitem]
Work With Us[has_child] [has_megamenu]
ABOUT [subitem] [title]
Staff[subitem]
Authors[subitem]
Connect[subitem]
Awards[subitem]
Help Desk[subitem]
SUBMISSIONS[subitem] [title]
Sports Scores[subitem]
Event Calendar[subitem]
News Releases[subitem]
Letters to Editor[subitem]
Special Features[subitem]
ORDER[subitem] [title]
Voluntary Pay[subitem]
Subscription[subitem]
Family Notice[subitem]
Classifieds[subitem]
Photo Reprint[subitem]
ADVERTISE[subitem] [title]
Rate Card[subitem]
Coverage[subitem]
Ad Upload[subitem]
Ad Design[subitem]
Ad Policies[subitem]
XTRA [has_child]
Sparkle Spectacular [subitem]
Crossword Puzzle [subitem]
Sunday Night Concerts [subitem]
Store [subitem]
Podcast [subitem]
Milestone 25 [subitem]
Directory - Coming Soon [subitem]
Events
Back Issues
Job Board
What's New
Wilmot land-grab scheme an issue in Kitchener-Conestoga election
By
Ethan Braund
Last updated on Feb 20, 25
Posted on Feb 20, 25
4 min read
; ; ;
Share on
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Email
Permalink
Permalink Copied
https://www.observerxtra.com/wilmot-land-grab-scheme-an-issue-in-kitchener-conestoga-election/
Post In:
News
Previous Article
Farm business growth expected to slow in face of uncertainty
Next Article
Wildcats U15 team goes undefeated to take gold in Thorold
Ethan Braund
Trending
Recent
Elmira teen falls victim to high-pressure scam known to regional police
Wellesley approves 53% jump in fees on new homes, adding another $7,000
Wellesley drafting bylaw to ban kite fighting after incidents
Processing operation, lodgings approved for St. Jacobs-area orchard
Intersection in Wellesley under scrutiny following fatal collision
While the name’s still a mystery, judges pick EMSF maple syrup producer of the year
Kitchener-Conestoga candidates have different takes on lack of family doctors
Breslau company gets fed funding for drone development
Council approves framework for large-scale growth in Breslau
Former St. Boniface school’s been on the market a year, leaving Maryhill residents concerned
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA