Wilmot demands that Waterloo Region reveal well-monitoring data

Waterloo Region having been caught taking more water from Wilmot’s wells than was agreed to, the township wants answers.

An updated internal report from February revealed that the region has been extracting additional water since 2019 in violation of its 1980 Wilmot Water Taking Policy. The decades-old agreement limits the amount of water the region can take from Wilmot to supply the urban tri-cities (Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge) in order to protect the township’s water supply.

In response to the discovery, Wilmot council last week called on the region to make well-monitoring data publicly available. The motion was brought forward by Coun. Lillianne Dunstall.