Arndt, Peter John



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at the age of 79 years. Loving husband of Sheila (Bitschy) Arndt. Cherished father of Ron, Carolyn (Don) Bauman, Cheryl Greene, Tim, and Rylee. Adoring grandpa of Colton (Emily), Nicholas (Sarita), Courtney; Emilie (Manny), Matt (Izzy); and great-grandchildren Avianna, Lily, Sophie; Luca, and fur baby Lucy. Survived by sister Eva Billings. Will be missed by many extended family, nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by parents Henry and Eva Arndt, many brothers and sisters and their spouses. Peter’s love for automobiles was more than just a hobby; it was a way of connecting with others. His passion for cars brought him many friends, and he treasured every moment spent with his family, friends and neighbours bonding over engines, road trips, and the memories they made together. His sharp, sarcastic wit kept everyone on their toes and brought joy and laughter to those lucky enough to know him. Cremation has taken place. At this time there will be no funeral home visitation or services. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Elmira District Community Living would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

