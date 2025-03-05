Beal, Monica Anne (nee Raftis)

On Monday, February 24, 2025, Monica passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, after a proLonged illness.

Monica was the beloved wife of Jason (Jay as she affectionately called him) of over 23 years. She was an amazing and devoted mother to Matthew and Emma. Loving daughter of Ron Raftis and wonderful sister to Kevin Raftis. Monica is predeceased by her loving mother, Susan (Haggstrom) Raftis.

Monica will be greatly missed by Father-in-law, Gord Beal, Mother-in-law, Helen Beal, Brother-in-law, Jarrett Beal, Sister-in-laws, Lori Raftis and Julie Beal, nephew, Patrick and nieces, Lilly, Sarah and Laura.

Monica was born on August 18, 1973 to Ron and Susan Raftis, in Hamilton, Ontario. Her parents stressed the importance of family and promoted involvement in athletics and clubs as she was growing up. Monica’s three lifelong friends (Lee-Ann, Kim and Teresa) from high school have been there for her throughout every step of life’s journey. Monica’s post secondary education included an undergrad degree from the University of Guelph and a diploma from Sir Sandford Fleming college in Lindsay, where Monica and Jay first met. Upon graduating, her career took her to Alabama for several years working as a software trainer, travelling the world including such places as Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. During their time in Alabama Monica and Jay had many adventures and immersed themselves in the southern culture and lifestyle. She and Jay were married in 2001 and had their first born, Matthew a couple of years later. Upon returning to Ontario, Monica and Jay moved to the Kitchener area where Emma was born. They eventually settled in the nearby town of Maryhill to raise their family. Monica’s interests included travel, camping, walks/athletics, gardening, reading, homeopathy, glass bead window crafting, volunteering at the kids’ schools and helping to coach her kids’ sports teams.

We will remember Monica as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so fortunate to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she’s been reunited with her mom.

We would like to thank the staff at the University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital, University Hospital and Health Sciences Centre in London, Guelph General hospital, Grand River Hospital and St. Joseph’s Medical Centre for the exceptional care they always provided to Monica over the years. We would also like to thank all of the nurses and PSWs that helped to care for Monica as well as the palliative nurses and doctors that ensured Monica’s comfort and dignity.

In addition, we will be forever grateful to our family and friends who have surrounded us with love and support throughout this journey. Every gesture no matter how big or small was felt and appreciated more than you know.

Monica’s family will receive relatives and friends from 2-5 on Sunday March 9, 2025 at the Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel, 206 Norfolk Street, Guelph, ON.

A service and celebration of Monica’s life will be held in Maryhill with date/time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Brain Tumour Society of Canada can be made in Monica’s name.

Thank you for the best years of my life. I feel so fortunate to have been your husband. Your strength inspired me every day. You are my everything and my forever and I look forward to being with you again. Lots of love always.

