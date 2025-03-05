Brubacher, Edith (Joan)

Passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by the love of her family. Beloved wife of the late, Edward Yeoman (1957-1971) and Cleason Brubacher (1973-2002).

Loving mother of, Lori Voisin (the late Jerome “Butch” Voisin 2024) and Debbie Yeoman. Cherished grandmother to Jenna (Jeff) Durrer, Scott Voisin, Blake (Danika) Voisin, Amanda Smit, Vanessa (Chris) Dietrich, and Phil (Jessica) Smit. Adoring great grandmother (Gigi) to Max, Nate, Reid, Kensie, Zachary, Emma, Conor, Ethan and Charlie.

Joan will be dearly missed by her sisters, Lois Watters (the late Ross Watters 2016) and Barb (Al) Seymour. Survived by many nieces and nephews and fondly remembered by extended family and friends.

Joan adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending quality time with them over the years. Many fond and fun filled memories are deeply cherished while gathering at the trailer at Fisherman’s Cove or later at her cottage in Southampton. Joan was an avid sports fan all her life and could be seen on many occasions in the stands cheering on and supporting her family. She will be profoundly missed by all.

Cremation has taken place. A private interment will be held at a later date at Hillview Cemetery, Woodstock, ON. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener. 519-749-8467.

The family is grateful for the caring and expert staff at Barnswallow Care Community and to St. Mary’s hospital for their guidance and compassion.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Funeral Home).

Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joan’s memorial.

