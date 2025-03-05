Shantz, Martha

Martha passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital with her family present on Monday, March 3, 2025 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of Urias for 70 years. Loving mother of Paul (Marlene), Delphine (Paul) Martin, Dale (Rosanne). Daryl (Arlene), Ray (Doris), Miriam (Grant) Martin. Will be missed by 41 grandchildren and 75 great-grandchildren. Survived by sister Erma (Harvey) Gingrich, sisters-in-law Almeda Shantz, Anne Shantz, Edith Shantz, and Annie Gingrich. Predeceased by her parents Mannasse and Lydia Ann Weber, sister-in-law Nancy (Walter) Martin, brothers-in-law Melvin (Alice) Shantz, Noah Shantz, Orvie Shantz, Aden Shantz, and Abner Gingrich. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 7, 2025 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Private family service will take place in the funeral home chapel at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 8, 2025 then to Goshen Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service. As expressions of sympathy donations to Christian Aid Ministries would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home. A heartfelt thank you to the staff in the CCU at St. Mary’s Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.

