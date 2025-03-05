Weber, Aden

Aden passed away peacefully into the presence of his Lord, at Derbecker’s Heritage House LTC, St. Jacobs, at the age of 100 years. Beloved husband of Martha (Burkhart) Weber (2020). Cherished father of Don (Marg), Mary Martin, Stewart, Joyce (Ernst) Gaessler, Maynard (Lorraine), David (Marilyn), and Linda (David) Gee. Loved by 15 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 28, 2025 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Interment will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, 2025 in St. Jacobs Mennonite Cemetery, 2035 Three Bridges Road, St. Jacobs. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Evangelical Missionary Church, 2 First Street, Elmira, with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Seeds International, would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home. A full notice will be published at a later date.

