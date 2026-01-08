Cadorette, Serge Yvon



Passed away at his residence on Monday, January 5, 2026 at the age of 78 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Patricia (Zinger) for almost 53 years. Cherished father of Tamara Coombs, and Melissa Cadorette. Devoted grandpa of Matthew, Hanna; Ethan, Kayden, Jackson, and William. Brother of Cecile, Huguette, Daniel, Doris, France, and Lucie. Predeceased by his parents Marcel and Georgette Cadorette, and brother Ben. Serge was a hardworking welder and business owner who built not only his trade, but a life rooted in dedication and integrity. He found his greatest joy spending summer weekends at his property up north, where he stayed busy farming, riding his ATV, sitting by the campfire, and making lasting memories with his grandkids. A stubborn, simple man with a big heart, Serge was always willing to lend a helping hand and never asked for anything in return. Visitation will take place on Friday, January 9, 2026 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. As expressions of sympathy, donations to WRHN Foundation - Cancer Care or WRHN Foundation - Cardiac Care would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

