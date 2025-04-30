Carlaw, Donna Mae Victoria (nee Schwindt)

Just as she lived, full of love, gratitude, spirit, and generosity, our beloved Mom, Nana, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend Donna gained her heavenly wings on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 blanketed in sunshine and fresh air at Hospice Wellington after a formidable battle with lung cancer.

A one-of-a-kind titan of a Mom forever loved by John (Azalea) of Elmira, ON and Shari of Coquitlam, BC. Most cherished Nana to Jack, Jeremy, and Jesse Carlaw. Beloved sister to Paul (Lyn) Schwindt and Ron (Judy) Schwindt, and best friend-cousin to Carol Martin. Amazing Aunt Donna to Eric (Stephanie), Miles (Cher), Marylou, Jaclyn (Jonathan), and Mallory (Steve) and great-aunt to their families. Donna will be forever missed by her extended family along with countless friends in the community, particularly Richard, Mary, Nicole, and Lindsay Lehman, Dale and Earl Shannon, and Mary Richmond.Everywhere she went and in everything she did, Donna touched the lives of others with her selfless generosity, wisdom, humour, and energy in even the most challenging situations. She was a voracious and talented seamstress whose incredible creations spanned formal wear, business suits, home furnishings, and her signature ‘Donna comforters’ so many of us are fortunate to have and love. If you could dream it, she could sew it. Her energy and sewing talents will be missed by her friends in the St. Jacobs Mennonite Church quilting group. Donna was so grateful for everyone’s love and support this last year, particularly her palliative home care nursing team of Erin, Jessica, Andrea, and others whose care enabled her to remain at home until her final days. As she told John and Shari, she would have loved to stay longer, but she was just worn out. In accordance with Donna’s wishes, cremation has been entrusted to her friend Grace Maher at Dreisinger Funeral Home, and she made John and Shari promise not to have a funeral. That said, we didn’t promise not to have a party. We will host our family and friends to celebrate her in the upcoming months at a date to be announced. As expressions of sympathy to honour the incredible person she was, donations to Hospice Wellington or Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be greatly appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. You can rest now, Mom. We got this, and it’s all good.

