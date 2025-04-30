Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

We see you in the stars at night
And miss the hugs we held so tight.
Gone so soon and with no goodbye,
It will always make us wonder why.
Our time with you was precious
And memories we have too,
The love we shared together
Keeps us close to you.
Maybe we can’t touch your hand,
Or see your smiling face,
Maybe we can’t hear your voice
Or feel your warm embrace.
But there’s something
We will always have
Tucked safely in our hearts,
Our love for you, your love for us
Will never let us part.
Bryan has left our lives
But will never leave our hearts.
Grace and Stacey
