Bryan John Benjamin “B.J.” Maher

We see you in the stars at night

And miss the hugs we held so tight.

Gone so soon and with no goodbye,

It will always make us wonder why.

Our time with you was precious

And memories we have too,

The love we shared together

Keeps us close to you.

Maybe we can’t touch your hand,

Or see your smiling face,

Maybe we can’t hear your voice

Or feel your warm embrace.

But there’s something

We will always have

Tucked safely in our hearts,

Our love for you, your love for us

Will never let us part.

Bryan has left our lives

But will never leave our hearts.

Grace and Stacey

