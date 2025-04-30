Heinbuch, Ken

Kenneth Douglas Heinbuch of Listowel passed away at home on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in his 77th year.

Ken was the beloved spouse of Carol Morris. He is also survived by Carol’s family; Jeff & Jess Morris of Brodhagen and their children Rylin, Camden, and Declan, and Todd Morris & Carla Vasquez of St. Davids and their son Oliver.

Also sadly missed by the staff at Country Mile Bus Lines, who were like family to Ken.

Ken was involved in Standardbred Racing for many years. He drove bus for Country Mile Bus Lines, making many friends and personal connections along the way. Ken loved sports, and would often be both the bus driver and the biggest fan of the teams he drove for.

A Celebration of Ken’s Life will be held at Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., with words of comfort and remembrance at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial donations to Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated.

Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca

