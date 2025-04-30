Martin, Marie

Passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on April 29th, 2025 at Columbia Forest LTC at the age of 85.

Predeceased by her 1st husband Jacob Frey (1971) and 2nd husband Gordon Martin (2014).

Loving mother of Donna Snyder (Robert), Douglas Frey (Barbara), Wanda Frey-Martin (Herbert), Larry Frey (Karen), Pamela Frey (Colleen Daly) and Michael Frey (Tara Duguid).

Cherished grandma to 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Dear sister of Mary Gingrich (late Wilmer) and Eileen Cyr (Gil).

Dearly loved sister-in-law to the Frey and Martin families and treasured aunt to her nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the staff at Columbia Forest LTC home and Dr. Johansen for their care.

Marie’s family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8pm on Saturday, May 3 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Sunday, May 4. A Funeral Service in Marie’s honour will be held on Monday, May 5 at 11am at Glencairn Church, 725 Erinbrook Drive, Kitchener with a reception to follow in the church hall. Burial to take place at Hawkesville Cemetery, 17 Chapel Street, Hawkesville at 3:30pm.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association and Mennonite Central Committee would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).

Visit www.henrywalser.com for Marie’s memorial.

; ; ;