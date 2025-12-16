Charles “Gord” Calder



Charles Gordon Calder, known as Gord, loving husband to Martha for 56 years, passed away on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at Brightshores Health System in Owen Sound. Gord was Martha’s best friend and partner for 56 years, the light of her life, her strength in good times and tough ones alike. They were a team.

Gord was proud father to Heather and Dave (Jinda), grandfather to Will, Claire, Parker and Finn, and special in the lives of Patrick Merlihan and Jill Calder.

Gord is predeceased by his brother Roy and his sister Suzanne, and remembered by their children as well as the Cartlidge family.

Gord was an officer with the OPP for 12 years, performing his duties to the community diligently. He wanted to spend more time with his family, so became a Hearing Instrument Specialist, and eventually founded Georgian Bay Hearing Aids. He served the large community around Owen Sound for 35 years. Many clients became friends over coffee at the kitchen table. Visiting with people and helping them gave Gord a tremendous amount of joy.

Gord loved to travel with Martha. He loved to have a cold Corona on a beach in the Caribbean, to sail on cruises, to see rivers in Europe by barge, and to bring back souvenirs. He loved to see all kinds of plays with Martha at the Stratford Festival. He loved to visit Grundy Lake and paddle the canoe. He loved his dogs, especially Brandy. He loved to eat good food with his family, to fish, to watch the Attack play hockey, and to visit the market and buy plants and pottery and talk to the vendors there. He loved to talk and tell stories of his adventures. Gord was always curious and never met a flashlight he didn’t like, or a gadget he wasn’t intrigued by. He was our own, our one-of-a-kind. We were lucky to know him and will miss him dearly.

A come and go memorial gathering will take place at Brian E. Wood Funeral Home, 250 14th St. W., Owen Sound, 519-376-7492, on December 28, 2025 from 1-4 pm, with words of remembrance at 2:30 pm.

As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in Gord’s name would be appreciated to one of the causes dear to him: Operation Smile, Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, World Vision, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be sent to Gord’s family by visiting his memorial at: www.woodfuneralhome.ca

