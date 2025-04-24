Chiasson, Yvette

Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 21, 2025 at Lanark Heights LTC at the age of 61 years. Remembered by caring husband Greg Martin of St. Jacobs. Loving mother of Hailey (Jesse), and Joshua (Chelsea). Remembered by brothers John Chiasson, Andre Chiasson, Rolly Chiasson, and sister-in-law Heather Martin. Yvette will be remembered by numerous nieces and nephews, and will also be missed by many close friends and extended family in her hometown. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Eva Chiasson, sister Pierrette Landry (1971), brothers Rheal Chiasson (2013), Gil Chiasson (2022), and parents-in-law Willis and Eva Martin. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Marathon, ON. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

