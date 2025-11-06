Clara Therese Swallow, 95, of Amherst, NH, passed away early in the morning of Saturday, October 25, 2025 in the comfort of her own home, and surrounded by adoring and devoted love. Clara was born on May 31, 1930 in Cambridge, MA, the eldest daughter of her beloved father Joseph Zukowski and mother Edna Zukowski. Growing up in the East Cambridge neighborhood on Plymouth Street, Clara cherished her wonderful, loving, extended Polish family including grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins within a block or two of her family home. Favorite childhood memories generally consisted of sharing tasty Polish food, laughter and genuine, multi-generational conversation at various family gatherings. Aside from family, a young Clara was also active in neighborhood church activities and retreats, and strongly considered a future in the cloth of the Catholic Church. In short, Clara entered this earthly world in the same manner she departed it: devoted to family and faith while radiating kindness, humbleness, caring and love.

During this timeframe, Clara at the age of 16 first met her future husband and following various church events and Friday night dates for about eight years, married Robert Leslie Swallow in Cambridge, MA on September 26, 1954. Prior to getting married, they literally walked hundreds of miles over the years –over the Charles River from Cambridge to Boston and/or vice versa just to see each other. At the time, her intellectually curious and kind-hearted future husband was immersed in his academic pursuits at Harvard University studying under a string of notable physics and chemistry professors on his way to graduating in 1953 with a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry.

Upon graduation and despite previously having been offered prestigious fellowship positions due to his academic success at Harvard, Robert, whom Clara would refer to as her “boyfriend” throughout their life together, and whom many others referred to as “Bob”, opted to take his talents to the private sector. Recruited by a number of major US corporations, Robert headed to Naugatuck, CT commencing his career with the United States Rubber Company (later to become UniRoyal). Soon thereafter, Clara resigned her position in Boston, and joined Bob in Naugatuck where they made their new family and faith-centric home for the next twenty one years while happily raising three sons. After being advised she may never conceive, and just weeks after her beloved mother Edna passed away, Clara was overjoyed to welcome first son, Stephen into the world, and soon to be followed by David and then Robert Jr. Outside of the family, Clara also worked in the Guidance Department at Naugatuck High School, and also taught Catechism at St. Francis of Assisi Parish where her three boys were baptized. After years of quiet prayer, Clara was thrilled when her husband converted to Catholicism. Bob was rapidly promoted through the ranks, and in 1975, Bob was transferred to Elmira, Ontario, Canada the site where he led UniRoyal’s Canadian businesses, and where Clara and the three boys made their new home. Raising three rambunctious, teenage boys in an otherwise tranquil and bucolic village was no easy task but Clara succeeded with love and quiet strength. Several years later, Bob was again promoted, this time back to the global headquarters in the States where as VP & GM, he assumed the responsibility of UniRoyal’s worldwide AgriChemical business interests. At the top of his game, having proven himself as a talented chemist, adroit businessman and highly successful executive, Bob with Clara’s blessing opted to retire early –primarily so as to devote themselves to family, loved ones and spiritual goodness. In addition to being the adoring wife of Bob who predeceased her in 2016, Clara was the wonderful and beloved mother of Stephen Robert (of CA and NH), David John (and wife, Michelle of NH), and Robert Leslie Jr. (and wife, Donna of NH). She was also the doting and devoted grandmother of David William, Katherine Irene, Sarah Elizabeth, Robert Stephen, and Johnathan Daniel, and great-grandmother of Angelo.

Clara was a devout Catholic, celebrating her faith daily both in prayer and in practice. She was selfless, served the Lord with dignity, and lived a life of deep humility and kindness toward others. In prior years, Clara and her husband Bob enjoyed travel including with much loved aunt Frances Bain (nee Davis; and her husband Arnold of MA) and other dear family members to Europe –finding particular serenity and charm in Bob’s ancestral homelands, the Cotswolds region of England and Nova Scotia, Canada, as well as around New England, and throughout California where their joyful experiences encompassed Yosemite National Park, the Giant Redwoods of Muir Woods, the wine region of both Napa and Sonoma Valley, the gold mining region across the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, the history of numerous Spanish Missions and the coastal communities along the Pacific Ocean to name just a few. And all the while, Clara relished get-togethers and closeness with various special nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and other relatives and friends including of course her two younger, now predeceased sisters, Lorraine LoChiatto and Catherine Budrow (both of MA). Prior to retiring to NH where she formed a dear friendship with a similarly kindhearted and caring soul, Debbie Osburn, Clara and Bob lived in Cheshire, CT, Elmira, Ontario, and Naugatuck, CT, and had a summer cottage in Hull, MA, site of numerous wonderful family picnics, reunions and surprise visitors –many of whom were good friends of and accompanying one of her sons on their road trips to the family cottage within walking distance of Nantasket Beach. The cast of revolving, diverse characters included myriad Washington & Lee University as well as College of William & Mary classmates of her sons, as well as their son’s friends and colleagues from Canada, New Jersey and elsewhere. Clara as unofficial matriarch relished the friendships while graciously hosting all with open arms and endless home-cooked meals –often with a hint of spiritual wisdom sprinkled into the conversation. Perhaps as a continuation of the forged spiritual goodness between Clara and her cherished mom Edna, a similar, precious, lifelong, relationship extended through to two dear nieces, Rona LoChiatto Abrahams (and husband Brent; of MA) and Terry LoChiatto King (and husband Richard; of MA). Clara is also survived by cousins Richard Kolosky (NV), son of Clara’s beloved aunt Sophie Zukowski Kolosky (husband Johnny); Rosemary Plausky (MA), daughter of another beloved aunt, Helen Zukowski Whalen (husband James who was known as “Brud”); and Victoria Steele (MA) as well as various nieces, nephews and cousins.

Clara’s support of her family and Catholic faith was second to none. One of Clara’s most cherished experiences was when she and Bob visited the Vatican City, and were blessed with an audience with Pope John Paul II. Clara’s enduring legacy may well be her selflessness and gentle, loving heart. In short, she was a beloved role model, a devoted and loving parent and grandparent, a human of outstanding Christian values and a Shepherd of God’s goodness. She will be greatly missed and loved forever.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, November 7, 2025 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Smith and Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, NH. The funeral Mass will be the next day, November 8, 2025 commencing at 10:55 AM, at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford, NH under the spiritual guidance of Father Dennis (of St. Patrick Church in Milford, NH which is currently undergoing reconstruction). Burial immediately follows the Catholic mass and will be at Meadowview Cemetery, 9 Davis Lane, Amherst, NH. A Celebration of Life at a family home in Nashua, NH immediately follows the Burial.

